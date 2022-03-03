‘I Just Got To The Gambia: What I Found Out About Life In Gambia’

I just got to The Gambia, 4hrs flight from Lagos via air peace ticket cost 223000 one way..so if you are planning for an adventure like me .. it’s not a bad destination.

Dalasi to naira is about 11 naira or 10 sometimes.

The light is super stable.

The people are nice.

Once they know u are a Nigerian my guy u go pay money tire if u don’t shine your eyes.. and they treat u like a celebrity.

Honestly the environment is conducive very very.. food seems cheap, houses aren’t so cheap but you can pay monthly or pay 6 months. 1 year upfront rent payment doesn’t happen here unless you the tenant wants to pay upfront.

Ask me anything you wana ask I will give you first hand information.

If it’s business Gambia is good not better than Nigeria due to population.

Gambia has about 2 m people, Nigeria well u already know.

You can’t be rich rich here..

But you can be extremely comfortable.

Their girls are really cute, extremely dark skin like some senegalese and somalis incase you like women.

And there are alot of retired white people living here ..

They take covid 19 rules very seriously.

