I Married The Same Guy That Dumped Me – Comedian Maraji

He was the same guy that left me for another woman – Maraji opens up on marriage (Video)

Popular content creator, Gloria Olorunto a.k.a Maraji, opens up about marrying the same man that broke her heart some years ago.

It would be recalled that Maraji had an emotional breakdown a while ago which took a toll on her career and led to a pause in her content creation for 12 weeks.

Months after opening up about a secret marriage to a supposed new man, the comedian, however, revealed in a recent question and answer on her page that he was the same man she married.

