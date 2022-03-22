“I Never Said Any Region Can’t Win Presidency”: Tambuwal Denies Viral Reports

REJOINDER
Tambuwal Never Said Any Region Can’t Win Presidency, Advised PDP On Choice Of Candidate
The attention of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has been drawn to a mischievious headline and story by a newspaper, that said a certain region of the country cannot win the Presidency.
Both the headline and what follows are a distortion, misrepresentation and mis-presentation of the facts as was stated by him.
There were no innuendo or ‘veiled’ reference by Gov. Tambuwal to any statement made or credited to the South-south Governors during his reunion meeting with former states and federal legislators at the Fraiser Suites in Abuja today.
He didn’t say the PDP or his colleagues, the South-south Governors or any aspirant from the region cannot win PDP Presidency.
The report is simply a malicious and should be disregarded as fallacious, divisive and outright blackmail.
Muhammad Bello
Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor
March 22, 2022
Sokoto
PREVIOUS THREAD:
https://www.nairaland.com/7041687/zoning-vs-winning-election-south-south