“I Never Said Any Region Can’t Win Presidency”: Tambuwal Denies Viral Reports

REJOINDER

Tambuwal Never Said Any Region Can’t Win Presidency, Advised PDP On Choice Of Candidate

The attention of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has been drawn to a mischievious headline and story by a newspaper, that said a certain region of the country cannot win the Presidency.

Both the headline and what follows are a distortion, misrepresentation and mis-presentation of the facts as was stated by him.

There were no innuendo or ‘veiled’ reference by Gov. Tambuwal to any statement made or credited to the South-south Governors during his reunion meeting with former states and federal legislators at the Fraiser Suites in Abuja today.

He didn’t say the PDP or his colleagues, the South-south Governors or any aspirant from the region cannot win PDP Presidency.

The report is simply a malicious and should be disregarded as fallacious, divisive and outright blackmail.



Muhammad Bello

Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor

March 22, 2022

Sokoto

Like this: Like Loading...