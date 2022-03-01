‘I Regret Being A Kind, Naive And Nice Guy’

For been naive, nice and kind. I have being a victim of bully because I can’t defend myself. Have lose a lot of respect. I wish God can recreate me to be a tough guy. Have been call fool for my behaviour.

I just wish people can understand. This world we live people are just too ruthless. The moment they see a weak guy they will start using and riding him anyhow. If I decide to change my ways I swear I will be so Wicked to the extent I won’t have love for humanity.

Right now, I don’t make friends too much because I know my weakness. I just want to be a lonely and marry a lady who understands me. People are just too Wicked.

Respect to those tough guys out there. I will make sure all my child not suffer the same faith I suffer. People are just too wicked.

