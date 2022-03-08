I Remain Governor Of Ebonyi State – Dave Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has reacted to the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja which removed him and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, from office on Tuesday.

Governor Umahi, who described the judgement as embarrassing, alleged that the presiding Judge was influenced to deliver the judgement against.

He noted that there is no provision in the Nigeria Constitution whereby a serving Governor or his Deputy could be removed on account of defection to another political party.

He explained it is only through death, resignation or Impeachment by the state House of Assembly that a serving Governor and his Deputy could be removed from office.



BREAKING: I’m still Governor of Ebonyi — Umahi

…We have petitioned Judge to NJC

….My supporters should laugh over it

…It’s a jungle justice that was purchased

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Tuesday stressed that he remains the Governor of the State not minding the ruling by the Federal High Court, Abuja

The Court had sacked him (Umahi) and his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe from office and directed that the duo should not to parade themselves in like manner.

Briefing Newsmen in his office at the new Government House, Abakaliki, Governor Umahi who described the ruling as “jungle justice that was purchased” noted that the ruling was not a good development for the Judiciary.



