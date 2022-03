Good evening, great people.

I found this snake crawling out of beneath my generator at our corridor. I guess it’s a python but I might be wrong. Can anyone identify what breed of snake it is? So I can know what we are up against.

Meanwhile, we need to be careful and always hold our light when moving around. This one could have entered the house or bit me if I wasn’t with a light.

Thanks

