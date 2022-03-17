‘I Think I Am In Love With My Male Best Friend’

I met this best friend of mine early December last year, since then we have bonded very well.

The truth is that I am already loving this guy, but it looks like he is interested in another woman out there…

I don’t want to come out desperate or a “do or die affair” he watches me get closer to another guy, but he speaks ill of the new guy I want to date. Right inside my heart, he is the guy I love. Since this guy isn’t reciprocating my feelings, should I discard our friendship and move on with my life? Or reduce our closeness? I don’t want to be hurt or look desperate.

If you don’t Have anything reasonable to say don’t comment…….

