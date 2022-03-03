‘I Think My Girlfriend Is Fetish! What Happened After We Had Sex’

I’ve been dating her for over three months now, first day I saw her I didn’t like her or anything, I just did some biz with her, had a short Convo and left, so along the line we got familiar and we exchanged contacts, went on a casual date, then she painted herself as a God fearing girl, who don’t want anything with guys, then I asked her how come her relationship status isn’t single on fb, she said she put that to deter guys, I was wondering what she’s doing with me since I’m also a guy then she gave me a shocker, that immediately she saw me she knew God want us to be a thing.

Honestly I’m not a God guy, I’m not religious at all, but I have good morals, I have been single for long so I decided to give it a go and we started dating.

not long after that she came to my place, and one thing led to the other and we had sex, it was a very foolish mistake I made because we agreed not to indulge, at least for like three months, and barely two weeks into the relationship we had sex, then I started noticing changes, first she became possessive, like she always wants to know what I am doing, who I am with, where I am at, and I hate that, I don’t like feeling like someone owns me but she would always throw a tantrum when I point that out.

Things started going bad for me, financially I was failing here and there, it was a clusterfvck, bad luck everywhere, but I didn’t think she was the cause because like I said, I’m not religious, I just believed it’s just trying times they come and go, but it started shortly after the sex, I’m just stating it because it’s significant.

Second, she calls herself a goddess, at first I thought it was this self appraisal thing girls do, I discovered it’s not self appraisal at all, her birth name is some kind of deity where she’s from, at this point I started wondering what I got myself into like she’s all over me, I can’t breathe, I sat her down and tried to talk to her that maybe we should breakup, she started crying and guilt tripped me into having sex with her, and since then whenever she comes around it’s always sex, like I’m tired of it now, I will resist and she’ll do things, touch me in places and I’ll be aroused in seconds, for someone who claimed she’s not into sex, she’s a vixen on bed, I feel like I don’t even know her anymore, lastly I have terrible nightmares now, and it’s always sexual, that wasn’t the case before I met her, right now I can’t think of a way to free myself from her shackles, I just want to undo everything, make everybody dey him dey.

