‘I Travelled To My Village To Get A Wife & I Got A Queen’

I will advice you to go back to your village if you are looking for a girl to marry, look for the one that doesn’t have social network handle,

Look for the one that doesn’t have flashy expensive phone,

Look for the one that will listen to your advice & ready to implement it,

I traveled home to get a girl to get laid to, I got two, one have social media handles, she can’t cook, she can’t take of her environment, & worst she is rude and arrogant, she is beautiful but no character

The other one have phone, not smartphone, she doesn’t have social network handle, she is so respectful, cooks and she is beautiful, lastly I broke il into tears when she told me she is still a virgin, the night were kissing for hours, I thought her how to kiss, & this time there is a lot we are learning together.

I guess you already know my choice,

Our wedding will be coming up by October 2022,

Don’t force yourself on any girl, don’t knee to propose to any girl in public, follow my instructions & get the best that will stick with you,

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...