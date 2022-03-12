‘I Walked In On My Parents Having Sex, Now I Feel So Embarrassed’

It’s mid night and heavy rains and I hear the sound of glass breaking and my car horn….

Picked up my phone touch and a stick, ran straight to my dad’s room to get the main door key, opened his room door; and boom…..I saw @$@$$#@$$2@#$_@.

The really annoying thing is that I froze for like 3 seconds with touchlight in hands (wasn’t with my glasses so really didn’t see well) until my mum screamed at me to get out…….I feel so embarrassed and how do I get that image off my head……

It’s my bad habit of not knocking before entering that put me in this situation but you can’t blame me……am in my 20s and have never seen my Nigerian parents intimate with each other plus I was raised in a semi Deeper Life family so am sure you understand how shocked and embarrassed am currently feeling.

Just had to share this anonymously on Nairaland probably to get it off my chest……

