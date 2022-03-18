‘I Want To Collect Back The Shop I Opened For My Wife & Divorce Her’

I bring greetings to you all. I want to make this brief as possible.

I and my wife are married for a year now and since incception of the marriage it looks like the person I married is not the person I dated for two years, now due to series of issues that shows clearly that we are not compatible for marriage, and I have decided to end the marriage.

While the marriage was going on I set up a shop for her and I want to retrieve it from her but my problem is. She is with the shop receipt which I gave her after paying for it.

My name is Mike osundu and my wife name is Theresa though not real name. On the receipt it was written Theresa Mike Osundu.

I want to ask is it possible for my wife to lay claim on the shop.

No insult pls, only matured responds. Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...