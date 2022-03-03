‘I Want To Peacefully Divorce My Husband Of 4 Months’

I recently discovered my husband has an addiction and I can’t stay married to him.

As soon as money enters his hand, he starts funding some online app and start gambling.

We got married last year Nov.

We have needs and plans we agreed to achieve before the end of March. Which a better accommodation is one of our first goal. Our present accommodation is not ok at all.

On my own part, I’m saving to meet up with our Target, but I discovered, he has nothing. He collected contributions last month, over 200k. All that money wasted. He can’t account for it.

January salary has entered, he has started wasting it again.

I’m expecting him to provide 300k at the end of this month. So, that when I sum it with mine, we can have over 600k. Get a decent accommodation and invest the rest.

We need to plan, save for our baby, but his attitude with money is not encouraging me.

The truth is, my husband is stressing me for lack of accountability.

Pls, how do I go about a peaceful divorce? I’m confused, because I’m pregnant.

All the things I’m seeing him do, suffocate me.

What do I do?

Pls, advise me.

