‘I Was Asked To Pay The Bride Price Of My Fiancee’s Mother’

Good morning nairaladers, pls pardon my errors.

I met this girl late last year, she’s nice, godly and has most of the qualities i want in a wife. i love her, though her dad is late and her mum should be in her late thirties.

Yesterday we were chatting and she was like her dad didn’t do the necessary rites on her mum and hence according to tradition i will have to pay her mum’s bride price to her family before i will be allowed to start her own (my babe) marriage rites. I just weak cos have never heard of such. Where i won see the money for double bride price?

Pls nairaladers, have any of you come across such ridiculous tradition or she’s making it up herself cos i feel like quiting the whole thing.

I just tire. Your opinions are welcomed

Modified: she’s from obiaruku in ukuwani local government area of Delta State.

