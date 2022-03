A Member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bauchi State, Tabitha Akighirga, has said she won’t spend N1k to adjust her over sized Khaki uniform.

“Since nysc don turn me to man with big khaki am not going to adjust any thing with my 1k. I will serve my country like this. how do you see.” she wrote.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

