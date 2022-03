Ghanaian movie star turned senator, John Dumelo has said that he will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos if Nigeria defeats Ghana in the first leg of their World Cup qualifiers match today March 25.

Dumelo added that he will also place ginger on his head during the walk if the match swings in Nigeria’s favour.



Source : John Dumelo’s Twitter handle

https://mobile.twitter.com/johndumelo/status/1507264061339275268

