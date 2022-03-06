I Won’t Respond To Professor Sagay In A Bad Manner – Akpanudoedehe

Incumbent National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe has denied receiving any appointment since the party came into power in 2015.

Speaking with SATURDAY INDEPENDENT, Akpanudoedehe said despite being one of the founding fathers of the APC and a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee (CDC), his first major appointment came in June 2020 when he was appointed as the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

Akpanudoedehe was responding to an interview granted by Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) in which he said the APC Secretary can do anything just to get appointments.

In the interview, Sagay also blamed Buni and Akpanudoedehe for the crises in the APC, saying both of them will be held liable if the party loses the 2023 presidential election.

According to Sagay “Buni and Akpanudoedehe are the ones responsible for all the travails of APC in the last two years. If anything goes wrong and APC loses the 2023 presidential election, they will carry the consequences of that failure on their heads. “All Akpanudoedehe cares about is getting appointments. Promise him any appointment, he will smile from ear to ear and kiss your boots to get any appointment”.

However, speaking with our correspondent on Saturday, Akpanudoedehe who said Sagay defended him in 2011 when Godswill Akpabio, former Akwa Ibom state governor and now Minister of Niger Delta incarcerated him added that he will not respond to him in bad manner.

He said “In 2011, this man, Professor Sagay spoke on my behalf when I was incarcerated by Godswill Akpabio. I owe him a whole lot of respect. In that interview, he said I can do anything to get appointment. I am one of the founding fathers of APC. I was in the merger committee; I was also in the Constitution Drafting Committee of the party”.

“I have never been given any appointment aside this. This is the first time since the formation of APC that I was given the responsibility of serving as the Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee. It is not because he spoke against me then I should respond to him in bad manner. No, I will not do that”.

“I have a great deal of respect for him because he has never met me but he spoke on my behalf during my ordeal in 2011. He is a kind of person who is the conscience of his beliefs. So, if yesterday he spoke in my favour and today, he doesn’t do that, that doesn’t put me in a position to insult him or respond to him in a negative manner”.

https://independent.ng/why-i-wont-respond-to-professor-sagay-in-bad-manner-akpanudoedehe/

