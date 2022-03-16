ICJ Orders Russia To Immediately Suspend Invasion Of Ukraine

The UN’s top court has ordered Russia to immediately suspend its invasion of Ukraine.

Judges at the ICJ voted 13:2 in favour of the judgment, in a wider case brought by Ukraine over allegations Russia manipulated the concept of genocide to justify its invasion.

International Court of Justice @ the Hague

Zelensky hails Judgement as Russia & Chinese Judges vote against suspension of invasion

Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further



Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukraine’s President)

