Ifeanyi Odii Bags Daily Independent Newspaper Philanthropist Of The Year Award (Pics)

KUDOS: Dr. Ifeanyi Odii Bags Daily Independent Newspaper Philanthropist Of The Year Award

Co-founder, Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation and the Chairman of Orient Global Group, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii has has been honoured with the award of the Philanthropist of the Year by one of Nigeria’s leading dailies, Daily Independent Newspaper.

He was conferred the award along with other notable Nigerians, Governors, Ministers, including Barr. Allen Onyema who bagged Business Man of the Year at an event in Lagos over the weekend.

The former Director General of NIMASA and former governorship candidate of APC in Rivers State, Dr. Dakuku Peterside handed Dr. Odii his award.

Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation, named after Dr. Odii and his wife is reputed to have over the years embarked on multi million Naira humanitarian Missions to touch the lives of the less privileged members of the society.

The non-governmental charity organisation has built over 130 homes for the indigents in rural areas, 6 churches, 3 Floors of Primary and secondary school.

It has also provided scholarships to over 1000 students home and abroad, yearly medical screening and support.

Because of the founders’ love for sports, they have gone ahead to establish the Anyichuks Unity Cup, a yearly sports tournament which seeks to encourage, empower youths and promote sports at the grass-root level.

Reacting to the award, Dr. Odii in a social media post said when the charity campaign started, the organisation never envisaged accolades or awards but purely for the purpose of touching lives.

He expressed gratitude to the management of Daily Independent for the award and assured that the organisation will continue to lend its support in touching the lives of ordinary people.

He says, ” _We have been doing it because we want to impact and give people a better life. My wife and I would like to express our gratitude to the management and staff of Daily Independent Newspapers for honoring us with the “Philanthropist of the Year” Award. As Denzel Washington said “At the end, it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished. It’s about who you’ve lifted up, who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given back._ ”

” _This honor serves as a motivator for us to stay the course, and by God’s grace, we haven’t even begun, there are more projects in the works_ .”

Meanwhile, friends and associates across the world have taken to various media platforms to congratulate him and his organization for the award.

One of such was the Cubana Chief Priest who wrote, “Congratulations to you sir, more and more on their way”.

