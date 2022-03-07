Ighalo Blasts Critics Over Super Eagles Comeback

Odion Ighalo has dismissed the criticism of fans who are unhappy about his coming out of retirement, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo retired from international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The forward finished as competition’s top scorer with the Super Eagles claiming third position.

The 32-year-old however make his return in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde last year.

Ighalo was included in Nigeria’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, but was not relased by his former Saudi Arabia Professional Football League club Al Shabab.

The former Watfotd player was named in the 32-man provisional squad for the World Cup playoff against Ghana on Thursday.

Many have criticised the decision of the interim technical adviser Austine Eguavoen to include him in the squad but Ighalo is unfazed about the uproar.

“I don’t pay attention to that,” he told ESPN.

“Everything they’re saying is their own cup of tea. At my age, I just signed to a new team. This is my 11th team in my professional career.

“I have been called up, I will take my bag and I will go to represent my country and give my best on 100%.

“As long as I come out from every game and I’m satisfied with my performance — whether it is a win, loss, or draw — then that’s it. I’m a professional footballer. This is what I’ve been doing for 17-18 years so why would I be worried about what people say



