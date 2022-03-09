IGP Baba Mourns DIG Egbunike

PRESS RELEASE

DEATH WHILE IN SERVICE: IGP MOURNS DIG JOSPEH EGBUNIKE, CONDOLES WITH FAMILY

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+),NPM, fdc on behalf of his Management team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of DIG Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike, PhD, ACTI, mnin, FCNA, which occurred at about 9pm of March 8, 2022 at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness. DIG Egbunike was until his death the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department and the supervisory DIG in charge of the South-East.

DIG Egbunike was a dedicated and seasoned police officer who served the nation in various capacities including as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Accounts and Budget. An officer with finesse and commitment to intellectual development and was instrumental to the achievements of the giant strides within the Police architecture.

The Inspector-General of Police hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, and friends of the deceased DIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prays for the repose of his soul.

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra

Ag. FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

https://www.facebook.com/100064453009372/posts/327139419444489/

