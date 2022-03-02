IGP Warns Officers Against Using Roadblocks To Extort Money

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, on Tuesday warned police officers in the Federal Capital (FCT) to not use crime prevention measures such as roadblocks and raids for extortion.

Baba, who spoke in Abuja at FCT Command during a one-day duty tour, specifically handed this warning to the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Area Commanders and Police Tactical Teams, saying their functions as security agents should not create difficult situations for road users and other law-abiding citizens.

He said, “We must ensure that they serve the purpose for which they are deployed. Don’t raid because you want to detain people and begin to ask for bail. Don’t be on the road doing stop and search because you want to create a difficult situation for road users so that you can extort.

“Whatever crime prevention measure you want to adopt, you must use it effectively and with the fear of God. The job of policing belongs to everybody and we must all come together to cooperate and synergise if we must police our communities effectively.

“Police, as a lead agency in internal security, must exploit this area of collaboration with the people. The space is wide, there is no need for rivalry or to outsmart others because every security agency, including the police, are working to checkmate the activities of criminals.”

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Sunday Babaji, said the command had developed and implemented operational policies and strategies aimed at combating crimes and criminality, noting that the operational policies and strategies were in compliance with the vision and mission of the IGP.

He, however, noted that inadequate manpower, inadequate barrack accommodation for officers and men, inadequate patrol vehicles, trackers, drones, Tear Gas Smoke, arms and ammunition were major challenges confronting the command.

According to him, the command needs 10 Armoured Personnel Carrier, 15 Toyota Hilux, 40 motorcycles, Bulletproof jackets/ballistic helmets and 1,500 Walkie-Talkies to function effectively.



https://dailytrust.com/dont-use-roadblocks-raids-for-extortion-igp-warns-officers

