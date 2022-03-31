I’m Married But I Want To Help My Ex Financially

I ended the relationship with My ex due to her bad characters. And then I later got married.

While we were dating I wanted to get my ex a place for her to stay due to d fact Dat she doesn’t have anywhere to go when she graduates.

Both of her parents are divorced and remarried with kids. She can’t go back to her father’s house because he harrases her sexually and his wife his not welcoming. She can’t go to her mother’s house cus her stepfather won’t agree. During d time we were dating she was staying with me for this reason but as soon as she got into school her character changed so I ended it all.

Now think of her predicament I’m thinking of getting her d house I promised so as for her not to go back to her dad’s house. I have the money to do it that’s not a problem.

I’m still having second thoughts though. Abi Make I just use my money package myself

