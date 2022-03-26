‘I’m The Highest Paid Artist In The History Of African Music’ – Burna Boy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKh76Vg4bWc

Nigerian Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has affirmed that his colleagues, Wizkid and Davido who are among Africa’s richest musicians are not richer than him.

Burna Boy’s assertion follows an early tweet where he claimed he is the highest paid artiste in the history of African music.

In a tweet, the Grammy winner had wrote:

I said money doesn’t satisfy me and it’s my Truth but it Doesn’t change the fact that I’m the highest paid artist in the History of African music. Believe it or not.



https://mobile.twitter.com/burnaboy/status/1507543896280207365

