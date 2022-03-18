Immigration Sanctions Officers Who Stole From A 14-Year-Old Girl

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service has approved the removal of the two Immigration officers that stole from a 14 year old girl. They are currently undergoing disciplinary procedures.

PRESS RELEASE NIS SANCTIONS TWO PERSONNEL AT THE LAGOS AIRPORT

The acting Comptroller General of Immigration Isah Jere Idris has approved the immediate removal of two operatives from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja for unprofessional conduct.

2. It would be recalled that a twitter user had on the 19. February 2022, alleged that her 14-year old daughter who was travelling out was extorted of some sums of money at the Lagos Airport. Upon receipt of the allegation, the Service via its Twitter Handle contacted the woman and assured her that the matter will be investigated. Consequently, the acting Comptroller General ordered a full investigation into the matter including a thorough check on the CCTV facility at the airport.

3. After diligent investigation by the committee headed by the Lagos Airport Comptroller of Immigration, CIS KN Nandap, two Personnel who attended to the passenger were found culpable of unprofessional action in the handling of the clearance process of the passenger.

4. They have been withdrawn from the airport and all former privileges as operatives at the airport stripped off them. They are currently undergoing necessary disciplinary procedures in line with the directives of the acting Comptroller General.

5. The acting Comptroller General while stressing his administration’s zero tolerance for all forms of indecent conducts wishes to use this opportunity to enjoin members of the public to feel free to report all noticed instances of poor conducts by any member of the workforce for necessary actions. eSigned AMOS OKPU mnipr ASSISTANT COMPTROLLER OF IMMIGRATION SERVICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER FOR: ACTING COMPTROLLER GENERAL OF IMMIGRATION 18Th MARCH, 2022



https://twitter.com/nigimmigration/status/1504887654894166022?t=Qr5ghhZk-v-ADyUcspO8Tg&s=19

