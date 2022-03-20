Imo Police Kill 4 Suspected IPOB/ESN Members; Charms, IEDs Recovered

Imo State Police Command neutralize 4 suspected IPOB/ESN members

Hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB/ Eastern Security Network ESN, in the early hours of March 20th, 2022, attacked the Omuma Police Station.

The group which came in large numbers armed with Improvised Explosive Devices ( IED) attacked the police station, shooting sporadically but, were swiftly repelled by the Imo Police Command’s tactical team and operatives of the DSS.

The Police Operatives engaged the hoodlums in fierce gun duel and in the process four of the bandits were neutralised on the spot while other scampered into the bush having suffered defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds.

No casualty was recorded on the side of the joint security operatives.

Five undetonated different capacities of Improvised Explosives Devices were recovered from the neutralised bandits including charms.

Meanwhile, Command’s Tactical Teams are conducting a vigorous and aggressive combing of the bush to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and to recover their arms and ammunition.

The Commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Hussaini while commending the officers and men for their gallantry, urged them not to relent until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He appealed to Imolites for continuous support and collaboration.



