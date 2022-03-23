Impeached Zamfara Deputy Governor Picks Nomination Form, To Contest Against Matawalle

The former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, has on Wednesday afternoon obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gusau, who was impeached in February 2022 will be contesting against his former principal, Governor Bello Matawalle who will be seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Matawalle and Aliyu assumed office under the platform of PDP, but the governor defected to the APC on June 28, 2021. Their relationship became sour after Aliyu decided to remain in PDP.

Making the announcement of Gusau’s entry into the race, the PDP wrote “The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, has obtained his expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest the Gubernatorial Election in Zamfara State in 2023.”

https://independent.ng/2023-ex-zamfara-deputy-gov-picks-guber-nomination-form-to-contest-against-matawalle/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...