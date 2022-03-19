In A Relationship But Single: The Ordeal Of Relationship In 21st Century

Dating pool is now a mess right now, a big mess. If you are already married, God has saved you. If you are in a serious relationship with someone who’s goin to marry you, you are very luck lucky.

A lot of us are in relationships but single, you think you are dating someone but the person is not even dating you. I think we need to talk about how damaged alot of us are, how materialistic we have become, how sex obsessed most of us are, how selfish?

“I deserve the best” yes you are but while you deserve the best , is your partner getting the best as well?

Our generation is just too selfish.

It is always about ‘you’

You want your partner to accept you the way you are but you are a bag of negativity and emotional liability, you are unstable, you are selfish, you don’t look inside, you never tell yourself the truth and you want your partner to accept you when you are not even ready to change.

But you want people to change for you but you’re not willing to change for them in return. Isn’t that selfishness?

No sincerity, No commitment, No honesty, No love, just expectations without reciprocation.

We keep blaming our partners for our mistakes..

There’s no day we won’t hear about divorce, domestic violence, bf killing gf, gf stabbing bf ,

How long will this continue?

It’s tiring

