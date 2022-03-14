In Three Days, All Airlines In Nigeria Will Shut Down – Allen Onyema

Nigerian Airline operators are demanding operational licenses from the federal government to begin importation of fuel, following the recent fuel scarcity across the country.

Airpeace Chairman, Allen Onyema, warned that Airlines in the country would shut down operations over the non-availability of Aviation fuel to run their operations.

‘We have only three more days, all airlines in Nigeria will shut down. We are not threatening this country, it is a fact”, Onyema said.

The Airpeace boss is currently speaking at a meeting of oil marketers and Airline operators at the National Assembly.

Also in attendance at the meeting is the NNPC CEO, Mele Kyari and other stakeholders.

”I have the mandate of all airlines to demand that Airlines begin importation of fuel, if we can buy planes of millions of dollars, we can also import fuel ourselves. Let NNPC give Airlines licenses, we want to import ourselves, Onyema insisted.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/14/only-three-more-days-all-airlines-in-nigeria-will-shut-down-chairman-airpeace-allen-onyema/

