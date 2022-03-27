India Cancels UK Delegation Visit To Discuss Anti-Russian Sanctions

India REFUSES UK delegation visit to discuss anti-Russian sanctions

A high-ranking UK delegation to India, consisting of members of different political parties and led by House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was told by New Delhi not to bother coming anymore.

The visit, canceled at the last moment, was reportedly aimed at persuading New Delhi to take a tougher stance towards Moscow and join the anti-Russian sanctions of the West.

Last week, the UK representatives expressed disappointment over India’s neutral position towards Russia, as it continues to buy oil from Moscow and is currently discussing mechanisms to switch to ruble-rupee trade.



https://www.rt.com/news/552669-india-cancels-uk-delegation/

