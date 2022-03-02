INEC Presents List Of Voters To Political Parties

Presentation of list of new voters to Political Parties and implementation of the 2023 General Election Timetable.

PRESS RELEASE

PRESENTATION OF LIST OF NEW VOTERS TO POLITICAL PARTIES AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2023 ELECTION TIMETABLE

The Commission met today Tuesday, 1st March 2022, and deliberated on a number of issues, including the ongoing registration of voters and the implementation of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election released three days ago by the Commission on Saturday 26th February 2022.

Presentation of List of New Voters to Political Parties

Section 10(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 states that “the Commission shall, within 60 days after each year, make available to every political party the names and addresses of each person registered during that year”.

In compliance with the requirement of the law, the Commission has today made available the softcopies of the list of persons registered as voters in 2021 to each political party.

Implementation of the 2023 General Election Timetable

The Commission has now implemented the second activity on the Timetable for the 2023 General Election released three days ago on Saturday 26th February 2022.

The first activity was the publication of the Notice of Election yesterday 28th February 2022.

The second activity is the collection of Forms EC9 and EC9A – E by political parties for issuance to candidates who emerge from their party primaries. The Forms can be downloaded from the Commission’s website:

https://www.inecnigeria.org/resources/nomination-forms/

https://twitter.com/inecnigeria/status/1498766603126779916

