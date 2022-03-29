The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said even though it monitored the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held last weekend, it is yet to recognise Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s national chairman.

The person currently recognised by the electoral commission is Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State who is the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) or acting national chairman of the party.

Giving conditions that must be met before Adamu is recognised, Barr. Festus Okoye, INEC National Electoral Commissioner for information and Voter Education told DAILY INDEPENDENT correspondent that it must be formally informed of the election as stipulated in the constitution while the APC must also forward to it all the names of its newly elected officials.

He also said a specimen signature of the new national chairman and the secretary must be sent to INEC so that documents sent by him can be accepted

His words “The Independent National Electoral Commission monitored the Convention of APC and a formal report of the event will be presented to the Commission”.

“At the end of the Convention, the Party must forward to the Commission the list of all the elected National Officers. The Commission must be formally informed of the election. It is a Constitutional and legal stipulation”.

“The Commission must also be formally availed of the specimen signature of the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party”.

https://independent.ng/inec-yet-to-recognise-abdullahi-adamu-as-apc-national-chairman/

