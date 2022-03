The Nigeria Police Force takes delivery of 16 INNOSON Pickups (IVM Carrier) donated by the National Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) for enhanced surveillance patrol and crime prevention along Kaduna-Abuja-Kano expressway.

The brief event took place today, 29th March, 2022, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. While efforts are on to acquire more assets to fortify the ever busy road.

