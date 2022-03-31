Insecurity: House Of Reps Suspends Plenary, Adjourns To April 5

@HouseNGR has urged @NigeriaGov to as a matter of urgency, implement recommendations of National Security Summit the House held in 2021.The House expressed its worry over increasing cases of banditry, killings, kidnappings & attacks on critical infrastructure by criminal elements

The Deputy Speaker, Rep. @HonAhmedWase, said many citizens lost in one location alone in two days is quite a serious issue.

The resolution was made amid the rising security challenges in the country.

The Lawmakers called on the FG to pay urgent attention to security challenges in Kaduna State in particular, and the country in general. They held both President @MBuhari and security agencies accountable, urging them to halt the trend of killings.

The Members had special prayers, seeking God’s face to end the killings in the country.

The @HouseNGR then suspended plenary for the rest of the day and adjourned till Tuesday next week in solidarity with the victims of the killings and attacks in Birnin Gwari, Giwa in Kaduna State, and all federal constituencies in the country.



https://twitter.com/HouseNGR/status/1509512873713836035?t=T7yJBzVVigjw4Z2ya2GGpA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...