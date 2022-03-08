International Women’s Day: Dr. Maduka Salutes Nigerian Women

As the world marks the 2022 International Day of Women, a renowned philanthropist and former governorship candidate in Anambra, Dr. Godwin Maduka has congratulated women globally for their roles in the world socio-economic development, noting that they have helped making the world liveable.

According to the medical practitioner of global repute, at a time like this, no effort should be spared to ensure the advancement and promotion of women participation at top decision-making tables, particularly in Nigeria.

In a felicitation message on Tuesday, he however expressed regret that despite so much contributions Nigerian women have made in lubricating the economy through their massive involvement in small-scale businesses as well as catering for the children at homes, an effort to enhance their presence in the political scene through the gender Bills suffered a setback at the National Assembly.

While urging women not to relent but unite to press for that which is right for the society and world generally, he pledged to as a private citizen continue to ensure that women are given a pride of place in his establishments and humanitarian outreaches.

“This we have manifested this in our campaign for an enhanced living for the women in Anambra and beyond. Our charity network has initiated and completed befitting homes for over 100 widows. This is in addition to empowerment schemes targeted at ensuring that a vast majority of our women are meaningfully engaged.

“Also, over 70 percent of our staff strength is made up of women, not just in our Las Vegas hospitals but other interests.

“Our society has not been very fair to the womanhood and this we shall continue to lend our support to correct. Women are pillars and enablers of stability in homes and larger society. They deserve all the support to realise their full potentials” he added.

