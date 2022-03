My people

I don’t know anyother country where the CBN Governor is a card carrying member of the ruling party

I can’t believe Emefiele is even contemplating contesting for President under APC !

These are independent institutions. Imagine INEC chairman being a card carrying member of APC, if at all he is not

How are we sure our national wealth is not used to fund APC as a party

Nigeria is finished

