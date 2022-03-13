Is Domestic Violence An Accepted Nigerian Epidemic?

Domestic Violence Is An Accepted Nigerian Epidemic
Domestic violence is a funny problem because everyone online fights against it and indoors dey practice it
Domestic violence is not an issue of today its something that is done regularly in our society and its often commonly overlooked , there is no Nigerian that hasn’t seen a man beating his wife , from neighbors to friends even movies show it, its a common thing here, when kids or young boys see men beating their wives they accept that its the way to handle issues , the fact the social media has made it possible for people to reach out Doesn’t mean that it will stop , its normal to nigerians so stop hoping for any change , instead be observant
The problem is the women not the men b4 u eat me raw hear me out
Antelope when know wetin lion be has no business staying in the same house with it – jude 2017
If a woman is dating a man , it only takes one incident for her to know that he is a violent person , maybe one day she annoys him and he insults her or slaps her a normal woman with brain in her head will run away from that relationship no matter how hard the guy begs but when this happens to most women they will stay because of love or they are desperate for marriage if he is rich , they will be hoping that he will change over time. When you marry a man that has slapped u b4 or is quick to insult u , expecting marriage to change him is desperation my sister
If u know that ur man is hot tempered and you’re desperate or u love him them learn to handle him , dont talk back at him when he is angry , become a sheep after all you’re the desperate person , if ur brain they work u learn to live with it
When u see news or stories of a man beating a woman , don’t be deceived the man didn’t just beat her for the first time that day , he has been doing it for a very very long time , na that day own u hear
Most women will talk bad about it but when it happens to them they are quiet , the common nigerian thing of no be my matter people go hear
Conclusion; Nigerian society encourages it , even our leaders beat their wives , ebonyi state governor , if a random man beats his wife and he is arrested , he wouldn’t be convicted because even if its a crime they dont see it as one , police will tell him to calm down and na woman she be , in short they will call the beaten wife and advice her to learn to respect her husband
This is us , its the way we are , when we now see threads about it , guys that beat women will be shouting no its wrong as if they are any better , all na internet holiness
its simple my sisters
From you’re mad to a slap to push to punch to beating to knife to strangle to I will kill you till he eventually kills you
The domestic violence thing isn’t an individual problem its a Nigerian problem
if a man slaps u, insults u or gets angry easily dont marry him run as fast as ur legs can carry u