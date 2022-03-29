Is It A Must For Private Car Owner To Have Road Worthiness?

https://www.nairaland.com/6498572/private-car-owners-not-need

I saw a thread here last year April when Court of appeal stop VIO from asking Private cars for road worthiness but the rivers state police and task force are above the law.

Road worthiness is one of the the serious issue River State private car owners are facing with police joined with River State revenue task force.

The task force joined with police are now forcing people to do road worthiness which is #6000. Even if you tell them that road worthiness is not for Private cars, they will collect your particulars and your driver’s license with the help of police.

Currently we don’t know if they will add hacken permit for private car owners in river state.

Imagine road worthiness alone is 6000.

4500 for road worthiness, 1750 for MOT ( ministry of transportation)

