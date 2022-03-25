Since the start of the pandemic, everyone now uses a nose mask. Non-muslim females often look like Muslima with niqob after wearing it. Is it permissible to wear the mask instead of the niqab? This thread provides an answer

Praise be to Allah.

The woman is obliged to cover her face and hands in front of non-mahram men, because there is a great deal of evidence to that effect, including the verse (interpretation of the meaning):

{O Prophet, tell your wives and your daughters and the women of the believers to bring down over themselves [part] of their outer garments. That is more suitable that they will be known and not be abused. And ever is Allah Forgiving and Merciful} [al-Ahzaab 33:59].

It was narrated from Ibn ‘Abbaas and others that only a woman’s eyes, or one eye, is allowed to be visible.

It says in Nayl al-Ma’aarib Sharh Daleel at-Taalib (1/125): With regard to the adult, free woman, her entire body is ‘awrah in prayer, even her nails and her hair, except her face.

The face and hands of the adult, free woman are ‘awrah outside of prayer with regard to looking, as is the case with the rest of her body. End quote.

The mask is not sufficient to cover the face, even though it is better than leaving the face uncovered, and it may be a way out for one whose family do not let her wear niqab, or whose country does not allow her to wear niqab.

But in the case of one who is able to cover her face, the mask does not cover all of the face, so she is not doing what is required, and is sinning thereby.

And Allah knows best.



https://islamqa.info/en/answers/379101/is-it-permissible-to-wear-the-mask-instead-of-the-niqab

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...