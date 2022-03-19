Honestly, I cant help but Feel that Lionel Messi’s somewhat dwindling form in the past 3 years may be because he has A WIFE!

Ronaldo, Wizkid, Burnaboy, Drake, Chris BBrown and lots of Successful Superstars have refused to get Married! Even Alh. Aliko Dangote is said to be single!

Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna have not Married till now. While the dancer Kaffy abandoned marriage because she felt it is an hindrance to her career!

SO, IS MARRIAGE A DISTRACTION IN A PERSON’S PURSUIT OF SUCCESS?

Lets not forget that Married Peeps like Beyonce, Jay z, Mercy Johnson, Yul Edochie, etc are doing well!

