Is My Boss Diabolic Or Am I Just Being Superstitious?

Good evening nairalanders I have a little challenge I am facing in my workplace at the moment and I am suspecting my boss to be responsible,I started working in this new company December last year it’s a a real estate company,but the office were I work in particular we run a pos there too,so I when I come to work in the morning I first go to my bosses place to collect cash for customers withdrawal.

I am a type of person that barely misplace my money or phone,these two things are very important to me so I am very careful with them,but since I started working in this company it has being a different case,there is no week I don’t loose up to 6000 from the pos money I will try all my best to trace the money with the machine transaction history but I will never trace how the money went ,and the most painful part is that I usually pay the depths with my salary so end of the month I usually go with half of my salary as a result of debt.

There are 3 reasons why I suspect my boss,no one the first month I started work a friend of mine told me that he doesn’t like my boss,that he looks diabolic to him I laugh and told him to stop being too supersticous because I don’t believe such things he told me his instincts don’t disappoint him.

Secondly there was a day I borrowed money from my boss I told him I want to buy some stuff that I am broke at the moment ,since I have worked half of the month I need a little change from my salary I only requested 10k,after thinking hard for about 10 minutes he gave me the money,actually I wanted to use the money to pay a loan app I was owing so I payed 5k and kept the remaining 5k to get a t-shirt the following day ,I put the money inside my deep pocket and went to work in the morning even when I was on the road I check my pocket and the money was there,did you know immediately I got to my shop I swept the floor of my shop and tidied the whole place,as I was about to leave for the market to my surprise I deep my hand inside my pocket and the money was gone,I searched evety nook and cranny of the shop i didn’t see the money,I just laughed and shook my head.

Thirdly, there are two workers my boss just employed because we have up to three branches in my area,one is a girl and one is a boy,the girl seem to like me dlso much she always like telling me how the work is going for her she usually tells me about every issue she has with my boss, did you know this girl has lost up to 20k in the pos money in just one month of work?..

One day I went to our head office to check our debt book because we always have a book we all money we borrowed from boss plus or shortages are recorded did you know this two new workers have lost more than their salaries,I went through the boys record I saw ,5k,3k,4k etc there is no day this guy doesn’t loose money I usually blame myself for all my mistakes until I saw that I am not the only one.now the girl has stopped work.

Pls nairalanders,I am tired of working for people I want to quit start up my own biz but capital is the problem if I can get up to 100k between now till May I will start up my own biz ,can someone just help me with a good idea on how to make money online because I don’t always lack data here in the office you contributions will be appreciated thanks .

