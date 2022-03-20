Is There Anything Wrong In One Not Going To Church But Believes So Much In God?

Goodmorning Christian brethrens and to all nairalanders.

In today’s society, I noticed that people seem to see those that do not go to church regularly as not being serious with their heavenly race and salvation of soul and this makes it look like one salvation of soul is tied down to going to church regularly.

I am one of such person that do not like going to church at all, but I believe so much in God and I know I am not the only one in this. This problem is faced by so many people in the world.

So is there anything wrong in one not going to church regularly but believe in God within himself or herself and try his or her best in doing the things that pleases God.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...