Is This Interview Invite Genuine?

Good day Pals,

A friend of mine got an interview invite from Royal Court International School,

PLEASE HELP CONFIRM ITS GENUIE, the school address is different from the interview venue.

After reviewing your CV; we are pleased to invite you for an interview on Saturday 12th March 2022.

Address: Oni’s Palace Enuwa, Ile Ife Osun state.

Time: 10am

Dress code: Coperate

Come along with your CV printed.

Do well to acknowledge this email

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us

Sholape William

