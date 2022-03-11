Is This Interview Invite Genuine?

Good day Pals,
A friend of mine got an interview invite from Royal Court International School,
PLEASE HELP CONFIRM ITS GENUIE, the school address is different from the interview venue.
After reviewing your CV; we are pleased to invite you for an interview on Saturday 12th March 2022.
Address: Oni’s Palace Enuwa, Ile Ife Osun state.
Time: 10am
Dress code: Coperate
Come along with your CV printed.
Do well to acknowledge this email
If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us
Sholape William