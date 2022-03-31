Is This Invading My Teenagers Privacy?

✍� Times have changed and today’s generation of teenagers are exposed by a great margin, to what their predecessors weren’t.

As more and more teens are getting attracted to various social media platforms, parents are increasingly agitated and worried about what the future holds for their Teens. This isn’t something that can be taken lightly, too, as the consequences of overindulgence in social media can be damaging for teenagers.

Most parents seem to be much quicker in handing out mobile phones without any restrictions to their teens. While the rest apprehensive about doing the same.

While many feel that monitoring your kid’s social media accounts is a violation of their privacy, the dangers present online are far too dangerous to leave them on their own through the early phases of their digital life.

There needs to be a balance between monitoring their online activities and giving them the necessary freedom that they desire.

Mamma, the goal here is to raise well grounded children and if monitoring their social media activity is invading by their privacy, then by all means.

We are parenting as the times demands and we are going to be intentional.

If intentional is your game too, then this might come in handy:

https://amumandmore.com/monitor-teens-social-media-activities/

Society cannot and should not mould our kids. The onus rests upon us to guide them in the way to go.

Do you have any thoughts regarding this topic?

Let’s hear them in the comment section.

Love, Laugh, Learn, Lead and Live Life to the Fullest.

Stay Fabulous

©️Viv

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...