ISWAP Fighters Attack Boko Haram Members For Killing Commander

ISWAP Fighters Attacks Boko Haram Members for Killing Commander

No fewer than 30 terrorists have been killed in the North East, during a ‘fierce’ gun duel between fighters of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, extremist sects, reliable sources have confirmed to PRNigeria.

The incident took place at Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The violent ‘fight’, which occured last Saturday, between the slain Abubakar Shekau-led Boko Haram and their ISWAP rival, PRNigeria learnt, left many insurgents injured.

PRNigeria gathered that the ISWAP elements seized nine motorcycles from their rival fighters, in the aftermath of the ‘bloody’ gun battle.

The latest confrontation was in reprisal to the killing of Abou Sadiquo Burubouru, who was ambushed and killed by Boko Haram around Gabara/Galta Hideouts, close to Mandara Mountains on February 26, 2022.

Recalled that on February 9, 2022, a deadly’ fight ensued between ISWAP terrorists and the Bakura Buduma-led Boko Haram faction in Lake Chad, forcing Buduma to fled with serious injuries, after many of his fighters were killed.

ISWAP also declared one Mohammed Ari, a notorious ‘Spiritual Warfare Commander’ of Boko Haram wanted, for spearheading most of the attacks against ISWAP.

Ari has led many attacks against ISWAP in Kaduna Ruwa, Tumbum Ali, Kirta, Sabon Tumbu, Kwatalo and Mardas General Area of Lake Chad basin.

Several in-fightings between the two factions of insurgents have led to the loss of several fighters on both sides, since the death of Abubakar Shekau.

This latest feud has triggered the migration of hundreds of Boko Haram terrorists with their families to safe heavens in neighbouring Cameroon, while a significant number of others were forced to surrender and lay down their arms to Military troops in Magumeri, Banki and Gwoza towns of Borno State.



