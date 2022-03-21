ISWAP Leader, Sani Shuwaram Killed By Nigerian Military Airstrikes

Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) leader Sani Shuwaram, is dead, according to PRNigeria.

In November 2021, the ISWAP Shura (Judicial) Council installed the 45-year-old as the new Wali (Head) in Lake Chad.

Shuwaram and other terrorists were eliminated after aerial bombardments carried out in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

Super Tucano jets flown by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) rained missiles on a number of identified ISWAP hideouts.

Shuwaram reportedly died from gunshot wounds sustained in the strikes that hit the sect’s camps at the Sabon Tumbun area of Lake Chad.

“Shuwaram was among terrorists injured by NAF air interdiction missions conducted at Sabon Tumbun near Kirta Wulgo.

“Subsequent strikes to his death alongside other ISWAP fighters receiving treatment including Abu Ibrahim”, a military officer confirmed.

NAF Director of Public Relations, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said air and ground troops have continued military offensive around Kirta Wulgo.

“We don’t want to be dragged into making any statement or confirmation based on rumours or hearsay.

“Nevertheless, troops at the frontline alongside other agencies have sustained strikes against terrorist leaders and their enclaves until we get this job done”, the spokesman added.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/20/nigerian-forces-kill-iswap-leader-sani-shuwaram/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...