ISWAP Sacks Army Base In Bama, Borno State, Kills Newly Recruited Soldier

Boko Haram Fighters Sack Nigerian Army Base, Kill Newly Recruited Soldier

A newly recruited soldier identified only as Jamilu has been confirmed killed after a deadly ambush by militants belonging to the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), military sources have told SaharaReporters.

The soldier who joined the Nigerian Army in 2021 was killed when the terrorists attacked a military base in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the insurgents on gun trucks attacked the base on Thursday, exchanging firepower with Nigerian troops stationed in Bama community.

Apart from Jamilu, many other soldiers were seriously injured while a yet-to-be ascertained number of personnel remained missing as of Friday.

“The terrorists were in many vehicles and engaged the soldiers in a battle which lasted for several hours.

“The soldiers really put up a strong fight to defend their base and ward off the insurgents but despite their gallant efforts, they were overwhelmed because they could not withstand the superior firepower of the terrorists.

“The terrorists succeeded in taking over the base and killed Jamilu,” a military source told SaharaReporters.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Last year, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army on its Twitter page on Friday announced success in its fight against insurgency around around Ndufu and Musiri villages in Borno State.

“Also, troops recovered weapons and rescued 30 kidnapped local residents. Additionally, troops also destroyed various camps of the terrorists,” it said.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/03/18/exclusive-boko-haram-fighters-sack-nigerian-army-base-kill-newly-recruited-soldier

