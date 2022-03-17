Italian Court Rules NBM Of Africa Not Mafia Group, Different From Cult Group

Italian Court Rules NBM Of Africa Not Mafia Group, Different From ”

Court of Appeal sitting in Assizes Palermo City in Italy on Tuesday ruled that , NBM of Africa is different from Organization and therefore not a mafia group, ABN TV reports.

The court upheld the ruling of the trial Court of Assizes in Palermo City in Italy, which on 8th day of November,2019 dismissed the charges of membership of mafia group,criminal conspiracy to commit extortion amongst other charges brought against members of NBM of Africa in Italy and acquitted them.

The court held that there was no proof that the Pan African Socio- Cultural organisation called NBM of Africa is same as .

The discharged and acquitted members are Mr Ken Osayande,Festus Pedro Erhonmosele and Mr Osahenagharu Uwagboe.

They were arrested on allegation that the NBM of Africa which they belong to in Italy is one and same organisation as organisation which the authorities suspected has same structure and operational style of a Mafia group otherwise called Cosa Nostra.

Not satisfied with the ruling of the trial court, the prosecuting counsel filed and commenced appeal about 17th day of December, 2020 at the Assizes Court of Appeal in Palermo City in Italy.

The Court of Appeal presided over by Justice Angelo Pellino acquitted the accused members of NBM of Africa on grounds that there was nothing linking them to any mafia group or .

The Appeal Court further ruled that NBM is not a mafia group.

The defence counsels for the NBM of Africa from Italy include Giovanni Rizzuti, Anastasia Righetti,Cinzia Pecorino,and Rocco Chinnici.

The spokesperson of NBM of Africa Mr Oluwatosin Dixon while briefing newsmen in Lagos on the outcome of the court ruling reiterated that the judgment has finally vindicated NBM of Africa also known as of Africa.

He took a swipe at BBC for what he called maliciously defamatory documentary against the Movement.

He stated further that the organisation will continue to promote African Culture,Peace,Equity and Social Justice amongst all human race in accordance with its fundamental principles and objectives as a Pan African socio-cultural organisation.

