It’s 1st Day Of Shaaban: 28/29 Days To Ramadan!

According to the counting of Sultan, today (Friday, March 4th, 2022) is equivalent to the first day of Shaaban. This implies it remains just 28 or 29 days before the glorious month of Ramadan.

It is recommended to fast a great deal in the month of Sha’ban.

Muslim (1156) narrated that Abu Salamah said: “I asked ‘Aishah (may Allah be pleased with her) about the fasting of the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him), and she said: ‘He used to fast until we thought that he would always fast, then he would not fast until we thought that he would always not fast, but I never saw him fast in any month more than he fasted in Sha’ban. He used to fast all of Sha’ban, and he used to fast all of Sha’ban apart from a few days.’”

Please us take the opportunity of this month by fasting in it. We pray Allah make us witness Ramadan in good health and sound faith

