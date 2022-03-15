Jehovah’s Witness Wife Rejected Blood Transfusion For Her Husband & He Died

Should A Wife Be Allowed To Take A Big Decision Without Informing Her In-law?

Good afternoon everybody.i will make this short as possible.

A friend of mine just died in luth (cause of that was anemia). He was operated upon and they told his wife to get blood (2 r.o) for transfusion after the procedure but due to being a jehova witness she decided not to get the blood (jehova witness don’t take blood,is against there faith).

She had a back and forth about the blood with the doctors and was asked to sign incase anything happen which she sign without the husband family knowledge….it was only her and her fellow jehova witness that took the decision.

He passed away this midnight, she called her in-law to inform them and I also got the information from the deceased younger brother.

On getting here the family found out the surgery was successful but he died of anemia, the doctors told them it was the wife decision not to get him blood against there prescriptions and infact she signed taking responsibility if anything happens.

A serious fight is happening here, the family are claiming she killed there son which I totally agree to as well.

So this my question, should a wife be allowed to take such a big decision without informing the husband family first.

Note; it was her in-laws that were paying the hospital bills.

