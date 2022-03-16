Jonathan Vs Buhari: What Has Changed? (Photos)

Please how can I tag these people and remind them to protest against Buhari?

*Cost of diesels has gone up
No petrol
*FG is planning to tax all the highways in the country
*No electricity
*No Job
*Corruption has skyrocketed
*Naira is no longer #250/$ but 580/$
*Loaf of bead sold for #200 then is now #500
*Bag of rice is now over #30,000
*Insecurity is on the high, bandits & Boko haram

I don’t use twitter, can someone please call them out on Twitter?
Are we going to remain like this

Imagine if GEJ was still in power and all these are happening? What has changed that no one can speak up?

